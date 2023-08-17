Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,803.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.33 ($35.56).

CCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.42) to GBX 3,150 ($39.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 3,000 ($38.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,356 ($29.89) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.28 ($5,618.77). Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

CCH opened at GBX 2,317 ($29.39) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,330.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,286.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,388.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,811 ($22.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

