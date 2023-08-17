Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

