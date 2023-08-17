Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Down 4.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.73 and last traded at $47.97. 300,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,465,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

Comerica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

