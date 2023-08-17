Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.48 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $141.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.