Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,647,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

