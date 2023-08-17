Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.65 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,665 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Perficient worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

