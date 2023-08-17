Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $286.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.57. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.91 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

