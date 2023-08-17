Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 884,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 408,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.22.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

