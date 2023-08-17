Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,472 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 972,936 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

