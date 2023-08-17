Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 89 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,946,433. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:J opened at $135.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

