Comparing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 21.88% 9.70% 1.02% United Security Bancshares 32.92% 18.36% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $559.65 million 2.59 $133.67 million $1.08 10.56 United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.38 $15.69 million $1.19 5.98

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Northwest Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.