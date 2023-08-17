CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.42. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. CompoSecure shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 61,829 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $509.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

