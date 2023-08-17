Compound (COMP) Price Tops $46.34 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $46.34 or 0.00162726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $361.60 million and approximately $58.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,803,591 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,803,591.10925005 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.75415873 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $61,560,002.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

