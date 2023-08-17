Contrasting Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -16.95% -35.55% -22.13% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Honest has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Honest and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $313.65 million 0.44 -$49.02 million ($0.61) -2.39 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 1 0 2.33 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 85.79%.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

