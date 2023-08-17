Contrasting Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 6 1 0 2.14 Sapiens International 2 0 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upland Software and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -59.49% 11.82% 2.39% Sapiens International 11.47% 16.72% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $317.30 million 0.27 -$68.41 million ($5.86) -0.45 Sapiens International $491.48 million 3.38 $52.60 million $1.02 29.56

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Upland Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, political, healthcare, life sciences, and retail and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.