Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on CTSDF
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.