Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTSDF

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.