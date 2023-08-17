Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.60

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 147378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.20 ($0.95).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £579.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.29.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.