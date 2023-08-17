Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.89. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.59 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$859.37 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

