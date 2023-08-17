Critical Contrast: ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group 6.02% 24.27% 10.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ITM Power and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ITM Power presently has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16,116.22%. Given ITM Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ITM Power is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and Enerpac Tool Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $7.65 million 89.40 -$63.45 million N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million 2.56 $15.69 million $0.62 42.00

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats ITM Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

