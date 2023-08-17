Critical Contrast: Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) vs. TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) and TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singing Machine and TCL Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singing Machine $39.30 million 0.16 -$4.64 million ($1.59) -0.96 TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.05 9.66

TCL Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Singing Machine. Singing Machine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCL Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singing Machine -11.80% -34.18% -17.57% TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Singing Machine and TCL Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Singing Machine and TCL Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A TCL Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TCL Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCL Electronics beats Singing Machine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singing Machine

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About TCL Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses. The company manufactures and sells television sets, smartphones, smart connective devices, smart commercial display and smart home products, and photovoltaic equipment. It also engages in membership cards, video-on-demand, advertising, vertical application, and other businesses. In addition, the company distributes TCL branded air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, and other household appliances. Further, it is involved in trading TV products and components, and white goods; research and development of software on smart TV devices, and mobile devices; operation of the Internet platform; and distribution of mobile devices and components. The company was formerly known as TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and changed its name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited in June 2018. The company is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.