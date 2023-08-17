Critical Survey: Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) & Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and Yamaha Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Yamaha Motor 8.18% 17.86% 8.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yamaha Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and Yamaha Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and Yamaha Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $8.56 18.34 Yamaha Motor $17.22 billion 0.53 $1.34 billion $4.25 6.11

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.. Yamaha Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles. The company was founded by Vehbi Koç, Ali Ipar, Bernar Nahum, Cengiz Balkan, Kenan Inal and Hulki Alisbah on July 7, 1959 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Yamaha Motor

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors, personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, and snow blowers. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

