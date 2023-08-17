Critical Survey: Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -1.44 Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 9.12 $150.51 million €0.58 ($0.63) 55.14

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigyn Therapeutics and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stevanato Group has a consensus price target of €32.50 ($35.33), suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Stevanato Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -808.12% Stevanato Group 14.24% 15.12% 8.93%

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

