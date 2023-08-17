Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $846.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.