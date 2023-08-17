Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $103.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Crown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

