CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 666,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,729,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,443 shares of company stock valued at $853,584 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

