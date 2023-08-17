CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 666,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,729,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Get Our Latest Report on CymaBay Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.38.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.