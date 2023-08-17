Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,446,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Shares of Daifuku stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Daifuku has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

