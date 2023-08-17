Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

Data Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTST opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.