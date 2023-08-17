Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $22.62.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.