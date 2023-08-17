Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $9.73. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 89,023 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $12,527,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67, a PEG ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

