dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,200 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 1,347,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.9 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of DNTCF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

