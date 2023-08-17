Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital $88.04 million 0.41 $4.17 million $0.06 42.86

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Medias.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adaptive Medias and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 201.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 80.8% of Direct Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital 0.75% 25.32% 1.89%

Summary

Direct Digital beats Adaptive Medias on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

