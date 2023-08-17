Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.55 ($0.68), with a volume of 21668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

