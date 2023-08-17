Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $102.65

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.65, but opened at $93.50. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $94.85, with a volume of 2,090,653 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

