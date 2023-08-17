DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 50,719 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the typical volume of 28,071 put options.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DISH Network by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DISH Network by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DISH

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.