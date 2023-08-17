Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,149,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,641.4 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

