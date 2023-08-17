Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £149.38 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore bought 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($189.50).

Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jon Mortimore purchased 119 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.21).

On Monday, June 12th, Jon Mortimore purchased 116 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($191.30).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,211.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.10.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

