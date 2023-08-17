Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY opened at $71.00 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

