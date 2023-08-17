Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RDY opened at $71.00 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.