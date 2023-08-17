ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Earnings Miss

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 456,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,081,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

