Edison International (NYSE:EIX) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Financial Review

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $20.96 billion 6.52 $4.15 billion $4.04 16.72 Edison International $17.22 billion 1.54 $824.00 million $2.48 27.89

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Edison International. NextEra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edison International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Edison International 1 6 2 0 2.11

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $91.36, indicating a potential upside of 35.23%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $73.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Edison International.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 30.05% 12.25% 3.79% Edison International 6.81% 12.69% 2.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NextEra Energy pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Edison International has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Edison International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and approximately 80 transmission substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 38,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines; approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines; and 730 substations. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.