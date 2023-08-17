Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 170 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 5,693,609 shares worth $106,685,330. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.