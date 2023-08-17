Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,915 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

EBAY stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

