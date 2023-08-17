Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $360,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $175,432,000. Amundi increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE LVS opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 766.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.