Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $441,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.