Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,053 shares of company stock worth $12,705,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $181.35 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $184.10. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.