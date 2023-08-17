Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 23,816 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
