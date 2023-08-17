Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 609 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DHI opened at $122.69 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.