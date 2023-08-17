Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Down 5.4%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 150,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 520,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Enviri Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

About Enviri

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

