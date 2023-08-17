Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 825,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares in the company, valued at $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $444,016 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

