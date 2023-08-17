Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

