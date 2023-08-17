Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.28. Everbridge shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 89,921 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Everbridge Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.